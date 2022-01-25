Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.8m worth of shares earlier this year as Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ:JAZZ)) stock dips by 5.0%.

By selling US$2.8m worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stock at an average sell price of US$148 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$435m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.0%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & GM of North America, Kim Sablich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$371k worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$136, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 12% of Kim Sablich's stake.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JAZZ Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insiders at Jazz Pharmaceuticals Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In total, insiders sold US$499k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Jazz Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$213m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Jazz Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

