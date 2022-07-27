Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.3m worth of shares earlier this year as YETI Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:YETI)) stock dips by 8.5%.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.3m worth of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock at an average price of US$101 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 8.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$355m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At YETI Holdings

The President, Matthew Reintjes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$101 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$44.24). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in YETI Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:YETI Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.2% of YETI Holdings shares, worth about US$84m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About YETI Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at YETI Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing YETI Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for YETI Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

