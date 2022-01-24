Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.2m worth of shares earlier this year as Markel Corporation's (NYSE:MKL)) stock dips by 4.6%.

By selling US$2.2m worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) stock at an average sell price of US$1,279 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$798m after price dropped by 4.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Markel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board, Steven Markel, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$1,299 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$1,218. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 197.00 shares worth US$228k. On the other hand they divested 1.69k shares, for US$2.2m. In total, Markel insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MKL Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Markel Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Markel over the last quarter. Co-CEO & Director Thomas Gayner shelled out US$31k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Markel insiders own about US$349m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Markel Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Markel insider transactions. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Markel you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.