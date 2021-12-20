Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$2.2m worth of shares earlier this year as Rush Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RUSH.B)) stock dips by 5.7%.

Insiders at Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) sold US$2.2m worth of stock at an average price of US$52.87 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 5.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$170m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Rush Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Finance, Scott Anderson, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$52.79 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$50.25. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Scott Anderson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Scott Anderson ditched 41.47k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$52.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Rush Enterprises Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Rush Enterprises. In total, Senior Vice President of Finance Scott Anderson dumped US$2.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Rush Enterprises insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$102m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Rush Enterprises Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Rush Enterprises stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Rush Enterprises is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rush Enterprises you should know about.

But note: Rush Enterprises may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.