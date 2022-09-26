Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$17m worth of shares earlier this year as Philip Morris International Inc.'s (NYSE:PM)) stock dips by 3.9%.

Insiders at Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) sold US$17m worth of stock at an average price of US$111 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$5.8b over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.9%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Philip Morris International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, Andre Calantzopoulos, sold US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$111 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$91.79). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Philip Morris International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PM Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Does Philip Morris International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Philip Morris International insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$235m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Philip Morris International insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Philip Morris International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

