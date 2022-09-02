Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$13m worth of shares earlier this year as Thoughtworks Holding, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TWKS)) stock dips by 5.3%.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$13m worth of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock at an average price of US$19.85 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$227m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thoughtworks Holding

The CEO & Director, Xiao Guo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$19.85 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$12.95). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Thoughtworks Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:TWKS Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Thoughtworks Holding insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Thoughtworks Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Thoughtworks Holding shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Thoughtworks Holding insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Thoughtworks Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.