Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$12m worth of shares earlier this year as Semtech Corporation's (NASDAQ:SMTC)) stock dips by 4.0%.

Insiders at Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) sold US$12m worth of stock at an average price of US$68.94 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 4.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$171m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Semtech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Quality Officer, J. Wilson, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$71.93 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$63.40. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Semtech didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SMTC Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

Semtech Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Semtech shares. In total, insider Michael Rodensky dumped US$69k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Semtech insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Semtech Insiders?

An insider sold Semtech shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Semtech is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Semtech that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

