Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.6m worth of shares earlier this year as MicroStrategy Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MSTR)) stock dips by 13%.

By selling US$1.6m worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock at an average sell price of US$803 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$366m after price dropped by 13% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MicroStrategy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Carl Rickertsen, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$803 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$216). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Carl Rickertsen was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Carl Rickertsen was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$1.5m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.5m for 8.50k shares. But insiders sold 2.00k shares worth US$1.6m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of MicroStrategy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that MicroStrategy insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$426m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MicroStrategy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of MicroStrategy, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MicroStrategy. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for MicroStrategy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

