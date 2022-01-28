Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.6m worth of shares earlier this year as Watsco, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSO)) stock dips by 4.8%.

By selling US$1.6m worth of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) stock at an average sell price of US$294 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$483m after price dropped by 4.8% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Watsco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP of Planning & Strategy and Secretary, Barry Logan, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$294 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$272. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Barry Logan was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WSO Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insider Ownership of Watsco

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Watsco insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$654m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Watsco Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Watsco shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Watsco insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Watsco.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

