Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.3m worth of shares earlier this year as Air Lease Corporation's (NYSE:AL)) stock dips by 3.5%.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.3m worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) stock at an average price of US$45.38 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$144m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Air Lease Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President, Alex Khatibi, sold US$711k worth of shares at a price of US$45.50 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$36.17). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Alex Khatibi was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.70k shares for US$478k. But they sold 29.23k shares for US$1.3m. Alex Khatibi ditched 29.23k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$45.38. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:AL Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Air Lease

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Air Lease insiders own about US$268m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Air Lease Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Air Lease insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Air Lease insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Air Lease you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

