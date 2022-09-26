Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.2m worth of shares earlier this year as Duolingo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DUOL)) stock dips by 10%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$1.2m worth of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock at an average sell price of US$117 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$400m after the stock price dropped 10% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duolingo

The Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Skaruppa, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$147 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$89.21). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Duolingo didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:DUOL Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Duolingo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Duolingo. Specifically, insiders ditched US$473k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Duolingo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Duolingo insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$623m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duolingo Insiders?

Insiders sold Duolingo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Duolingo has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

