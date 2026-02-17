Insiders Piled Into These 3 Stocks in Q4—One Stands Out

Insider buying was hot in Q4 2025, with money flowing into underappreciated names. The question, as always, is whether these buys signal true value investors should own or if execs are trying to support their markets. In this case, insiders highlight value and opportunities in three stocks, but one stands out. Its technology is simple, effective, and in demand, making it a disruptive force in a rapidly growing industry.

Tightly Held Alight Accumulated by Insiders

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) is a cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its services help employers and employees connect after hiring is complete, providing an avenue for scheduling, time-off requests, financial services, and full use of benefits. Insiders, including a slate of directors, have been buying this stock, ramping activity throughout 2025 to a high in Q4. The group owns about 2% of the stock, not a large amount, but significant given the buying activity and institutional holdings. Institutions own virtually all remaining shares and have been accumulating as well, soaking up what the market has to offer.

Short interest is a factor in the stock price decline. While institutions are buying, the activity isn’t aggressive or sufficient to offset short sales. Short interest is down from its peaks but is still high, near 7% and weighing on this market. Issues including tepid, erratic growth and high debt. Offsetting factors include profitability and dividends, which are worth an annualized 12% in early 2026. This small-cap stock comes with risks, but the dividend isn’t counted among them. It compares well to the EPS outlook, which forecasts a low 28% payout ratio in 2026 and improvement in upcoming years.

The stock price action is sketchy, but suggests overextension and a growing potential for rebound. While stock prices are in decline, volume is on the rise and indicators such as MACD suggest bulls are regaining control. Trading near $1.30, this stock is below the analysts’ lowest target, with a potential 200% upside relative to the consensus.

The Cooper Companies Insiders Affirm Growth Outlook

The Cooper Companies (NASDAQ: COO) doesn’t pay dividends, choosing instead to reinvest in growth. The growth outlook isn’t robust, but it includes steady improvements in revenue and earnings that drive value for its investors. A med tech company, Cooper’s primary focuses are vision and women’s health, and insiders are accumulating shares. Insiders, including the CEO and several directors, bought approximately $2.6 million in shares during Q4 2026, bringing their holdings up to about 3% of the shares.

Institutions and analysts are also bullish on this stock, indicating accumulation within the market. Institutions, which own about 24% of the stock, ramped up buying throughout 2025 and are on track to set another high in Q1 2026. Analysts, the visible face of sell-side sentiment, rate the stock as a Moderate Buy, coverage is firm, sentiment is steady, and the price target trends suggest a minimum 12% upside. The 12% upside is significant as it puts the market at a long-term high, near the mid-point of a long-term trading range, and above critical moving averages where it is likely to continue advancing.

AirJoule: Technology Data Centers (and Other Industries) Will Need to Own

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a simple business making dehumidifiers. However, their advanced designs are 75% to 90% more efficient than refrigerant-based systems, providing much-needed utility and far lower cost for many industries. While numerous industries rely on humidity controls, the data center industry stands out.

Data centers are proliferating, with top-tier 1-gigawatt facilities starting in the $35 billion range, and their components are highly sensitive to humidity. Not only can corrosion cause catastrophic system malfunctions, but errant droplets and condensation can wreak havoc with optical data transmission.

AirJoule insiders, including the CEO, CFO, and several directors, bought heavily in Q4 and 2025. This is significant due to the amount and their holdings, which run in the 40% range. Meanwhile, institutions are also accumulating shares, owning about 60% of the market, making it a tightly held market. Analysts, who rate the stock as a consensus of Moderate Buy, forecast more than 100% upside at the low end of their target range and 200% at the consensus. Catalysts for this move will likely come later in the year as commercialization and sales begin.

