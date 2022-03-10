Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of XLB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLB) shows an impressive 22.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), which makes up 3.13% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $215,820,209 worth of BLL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLL:

BLL — last trade: $86.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2021 Ronald J. Lewis SR VP & COO 10,000 $91.26 $912,625
03/02/2022 Betty J. Sapp Director 1,500 $87.00 $130,500
02/28/2022 Stacey J. Panayiotou SVP & CHRO 6,000 $88.91 $533,454

