Insiders Pile Into Holdings of XLB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLB) shows an impressive 22.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), which makes up 3.13% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $215,820,209 worth of BLL, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLL:
BLL — last trade: $86.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2021
|Ronald J. Lewis
|SR VP & COO
|10,000
|$91.26
|$912,625
|03/02/2022
|Betty J. Sapp
|Director
|1,500
|$87.00
|$130,500
|02/28/2022
|Stacey J. Panayiotou
|SVP & CHRO
|6,000
|$88.91
|$533,454
