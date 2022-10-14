Insiders Pile Into Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 23.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 6.38% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,910,079 worth of BXMT, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $22.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2022 Jonathan Lee Pollack Director 13,500 $26.16 $353,140 06/16/2022 Michael B. Nash Director 40,000 $26.14 $1,045,752 06/21/2022 Leonard W. Cotton Director 5,000 $27.78 $138,922

