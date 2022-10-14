Insiders Pile Into Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 23.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 6.38% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,910,079 worth of BXMT, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $22.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Jonathan Lee Pollack
|Director
|13,500
|$26.16
|$353,140
|06/16/2022
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|40,000
|$26.14
|$1,045,752
|06/21/2022
|Leonard W. Cotton
|Director
|5,000
|$27.78
|$138,922
