Insiders Pile Into Holdings of MLPX ETF

MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), which makes up 1.27% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: MLPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,880,913 worth of MPLX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLX:
MPLX — last trade: $26.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|Garry L. Peiffer
|Director
|18,000
|$27.15
|$488,646
|08/08/2019
|Gary R. Heminger
|Chairman, CEO
|42,600
|$27.18
|$1,158,079
|08/07/2019
|Dan D. Sandman
|Director
|36,630
|$27.26
|$998,534
|08/09/2019
|Garry L. Peiffer
|Director
|18,800
|$27.30
|$513,259
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.