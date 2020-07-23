Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of MDYV ETF

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), which makes up 0.42% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,829,067 worth of CR, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:

CR — last trade: $60.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2020 Donald G. Cook Director 200 $51.02 $10,204
05/13/2020 Max H. Mitchell President and CEO 1,500 $46.27 $69,405

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), the #100 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,283,914 worth of THC, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THC is detailed in the table below:

THC — last trade: $24.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $27.11 $271,100
03/13/2020 Daniel J. Cancelmi EVP & Chief Financial Officer 19,220 $15.79 $303,484
03/13/2020 Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman and CEO 11,500 $17.18 $197,570
03/16/2020 Saumya Sutaria President & COO 20,000 $17.28 $345,600
03/16/2020 Paola M. Arbour EVP, Chief Information Officer 2,560 $14.79 $37,862
03/16/2020 Nadja West Director 1,000 $15.42 $15,420
03/16/2020 Marie Quintana EVP, Marketing/Communications 2,596 $14.75 $38,291
03/17/2020 Meghan Fitzgerald Director 6,153 $13.02 $80,112

