Insiders Pile Into Holdings of MDYV ETF

Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), which makes up 0.42% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,829,067 worth of CR, making it the #79 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:
CR — last trade: $60.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2020
|Donald G. Cook
|Director
|200
|$51.02
|$10,204
|05/13/2020
|Max H. Mitchell
|President and CEO
|1,500
|$46.27
|$69,405
And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), the #100 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,283,914 worth of THC, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at THC is detailed in the table below:
THC — last trade: $24.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Ronald A. Rittenmeyer
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|10,000
|$27.11
|$271,100
|03/13/2020
|Daniel J. Cancelmi
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|19,220
|$15.79
|$303,484
|03/13/2020
|Ronald A. Rittenmeyer
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|11,500
|$17.18
|$197,570
|03/16/2020
|Saumya Sutaria
|President & COO
|20,000
|$17.28
|$345,600
|03/16/2020
|Paola M. Arbour
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|2,560
|$14.79
|$37,862
|03/16/2020
|Nadja West
|Director
|1,000
|$15.42
|$15,420
|03/16/2020
|Marie Quintana
|EVP, Marketing/Communications
|2,596
|$14.75
|$38,291
|03/17/2020
|Meghan Fitzgerald
|Director
|6,153
|$13.02
|$80,112
