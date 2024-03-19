Insiders Pile Into Holdings of EMLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 23.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 7.33% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $174,509,457 worth of ET, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $15.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,000,000
|$13.53
|$13,530,000
|11/07/2023
|Thomas P. Mason
|EVP & Pres. LNG
|7,500
|$13.33
|$99,974
|11/07/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,000,000
|$13.33
|$13,330,000
|11/09/2023
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP
|10,000
|$13.10
|$131,000
|11/13/2023
|Thomas P. Mason
|EVP & Pres. LNG
|8,000
|$13.17
|$105,360
|12/12/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.19
|$659,500
