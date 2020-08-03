Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DWAS ETF

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), which makes up 0.84% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,602,250 worth of CWH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CWH:

CWH — last trade: $36.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2020 Brent L. Moody President 10,000 $10.88 $108,762
03/05/2020 Marcus Lemonis CHEIF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 50,000 $10.74 $537,170
03/11/2020 Stephen Adams Director 13,750 $8.12 $111,691
03/12/2020 Marcus Lemonis CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 100,000 $6.33 $632,890
03/13/2020 Andris A. Baltins Director 20,000 $6.48 $129,566
03/09/2020 Melvin Flanigan CFO AND SECRETARY 22,000 $9.70 $213,400
03/05/2020 Marcus Lemonis CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 50,000 $10.71 $535,560
03/13/2020 Stephen Adams Director 3,600 $6.73 $24,225
05/21/2020 Marcus Lemonis CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,444 $20.48 $50,053
06/05/2020 Brent L. Moody PRESIDENT 1,500 $22.01 $33,015
06/05/2020 Marcus Lemonis CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 13,975 $21.48 $300,130
06/11/2020 Marcus Lemonis Chief Executive Officer 23,500 $21.27 $499,958

And R1 RCM Inc (Symbol: RCM), the #23 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,609,016 worth of RCM, which represents approximately 0.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RCM is detailed in the table below:

RCM — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Albert Rene Zimmerli Director 9,871 $10.05 $99,195
03/16/2020 Joseph Gerard Flanagan President and CEO 5,000 $9.12 $45,600

