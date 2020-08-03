Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DWAS ETF

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), which makes up 0.84% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,602,250 worth of CWH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CWH:
CWH — last trade: $36.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Brent L. Moody
|President
|10,000
|$10.88
|$108,762
|03/05/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHEIF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|50,000
|$10.74
|$537,170
|03/11/2020
|Stephen Adams
|Director
|13,750
|$8.12
|$111,691
|03/12/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|100,000
|$6.33
|$632,890
|03/13/2020
|Andris A. Baltins
|Director
|20,000
|$6.48
|$129,566
|03/09/2020
|Melvin Flanigan
|CFO AND SECRETARY
|22,000
|$9.70
|$213,400
|03/05/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|50,000
|$10.71
|$535,560
|03/13/2020
|Stephen Adams
|Director
|3,600
|$6.73
|$24,225
|05/21/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|2,444
|$20.48
|$50,053
|06/05/2020
|Brent L. Moody
|PRESIDENT
|1,500
|$22.01
|$33,015
|06/05/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|13,975
|$21.48
|$300,130
|06/11/2020
|Marcus Lemonis
|Chief Executive Officer
|23,500
|$21.27
|$499,958
And R1 RCM Inc (Symbol: RCM), the #23 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,609,016 worth of RCM, which represents approximately 0.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RCM is detailed in the table below:
RCM — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Albert Rene Zimmerli
|Director
|9,871
|$10.05
|$99,195
|03/16/2020
|Joseph Gerard Flanagan
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$9.12
|$45,600
