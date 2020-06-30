Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $297,898 worth of ONB, making it the #368 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $13.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2020 Daniel S. Hermann Director 20,170 $13.63 $275,002
05/08/2020 James C. Ryan III CHAIRMAN & CEO 3,800 $12.91 $49,058

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #375 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $242,889 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $17.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 John W. Lucey Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer 3,145 $15.97 $50,226
03/13/2020 John T. Thomas President and CEO 6,300 $15.79 $99,477

    BNK Invest

