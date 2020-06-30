Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $297,898 worth of ONB, making it the #368 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $13.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2020
|Daniel S. Hermann
|Director
|20,170
|$13.63
|$275,002
|05/08/2020
|James C. Ryan III
|CHAIRMAN & CEO
|3,800
|$12.91
|$49,058
And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #375 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $242,889 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:
DOC — last trade: $17.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|John W. Lucey
|Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer
|3,145
|$15.97
|$50,226
|03/13/2020
|John T. Thomas
|President and CEO
|6,300
|$15.79
|$99,477
