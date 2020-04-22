Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $321,055 worth of ETRN, making it the #272 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:

ETRN — last trade: $8.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,000 $12.25 $85,750 03/04/2020 Thomas F. Karam Chairman and CEO 75,000 $6.50 $487,500 03/04/2020 Diana M. Charletta President and COO 35,000 $6.54 $228,900 03/12/2020 Kenneth Michael Burke Director 20,000 $4.47 $89,400

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #320 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $289,651 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:

WHR — last trade: $98.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Greg Creed Director 775 $131.11 $101,610 03/10/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $113.00 $56,500 03/12/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $101.00 $50,500

