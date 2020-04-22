Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.05% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $321,055 worth of ETRN, making it the #272 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:
ETRN — last trade: $8.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,000
|$12.25
|$85,750
|03/04/2020
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|75,000
|$6.50
|$487,500
|03/04/2020
|Diana M. Charletta
|President and COO
|35,000
|$6.54
|$228,900
|03/12/2020
|Kenneth Michael Burke
|Director
|20,000
|$4.47
|$89,400
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #320 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $289,651 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:
WHR — last trade: $98.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|775
|$131.11
|$101,610
|03/10/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$113.00
|$56,500
|03/12/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$101.00
|$50,500
