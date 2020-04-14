Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $211,877 worth of VST, making it the #462 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $17.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240
03/03/2020 Paul M. Barbas Director 9,925 $20.26 $201,075
03/03/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $20.50 $102,524
03/17/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $13.46 $269,180
03/19/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 6,940 $13.17 $91,400
03/20/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 13,060 $13.92 $181,834
03/23/2020 David A. Campbell EVP & Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $13.34 $266,840

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), the #482 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $231,011 worth of KSS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KSS is detailed in the table below:

KSS — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2020 Peter Boneparth Director 10,000 $35.40 $354,024
04/03/2020 Jonas Prising Director 17,938 $11.15 $200,009

