Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DTD ETF

Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $211,877 worth of VST, making it the #462 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $17.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/03/2020
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|9,925
|$20.26
|$201,075
|03/03/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$20.50
|$102,524
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/17/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$13.46
|$269,180
|03/19/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|6,940
|$13.17
|$91,400
|03/20/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|13,060
|$13.92
|$181,834
|03/23/2020
|David A. Campbell
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$13.34
|$266,840
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), the #482 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $231,011 worth of KSS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KSS is detailed in the table below:
KSS — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Peter Boneparth
|Director
|10,000
|$35.40
|$354,024
|04/03/2020
|Jonas Prising
|Director
|17,938
|$11.15
|$200,009
