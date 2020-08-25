Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DON ETF

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), which makes up 0.62% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,929,007 worth of EQH, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQH:
EQH — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Nick Lane
|(See Remarks)
|4,100
|$18.57
|$76,137
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Ramon DE Oliveira
|Director
|12,890
|$19.36
|$249,520
|03/12/2020
|Daniel G. Kaye
|Director
|6,000
|$14.90
|$89,400
|03/12/2020
|Dave S. Hattem
|SEVP & Chief Legal Officer
|3,000
|$13.65
|$40,944
|03/12/2020
|Mark Pearson
|President and CEO
|14,000
|$14.17
|$198,358
|03/09/2020
|Mark Pearson
|President and CEO
|12,635
|$15.48
|$195,563
|03/19/2020
|Daniel G. Kaye
|Director
|8,000
|$10.93
|$87,472
|03/18/2020
|George Stansfield
|Director
|2,500
|$10.75
|$26,882
|03/18/2020
|Nick Lane
|(See Remarks)
|4,350
|$11.28
|$49,068
|03/23/2020
|George Stansfield
|Director
|2,500
|$10.41
|$26,023
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #101 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,881,069 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:
PB — last trade: $56.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|11,000
|$50.93
|$560,250
|03/09/2020
|Edward Z. Safady
|Vice Chairman
|5,000
|$50.00
|$250,000
|03/09/2020
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|10,000
|$50.88
|$508,850
|03/10/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|39,000
|$51.35
|$2,002,730
|03/10/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$51.24
|$15,372
|03/10/2020
|James A. Bouligny
|Director
|4,000
|$50.01
|$200,052
|03/19/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|377
|$48.00
|$18,096
|03/23/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$43.00
|$12,900
|03/23/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|5,000
|$42.99
|$214,950
