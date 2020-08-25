Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DON ETF

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), which makes up 0.62% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,929,007 worth of EQH, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQH:

EQH — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520 03/06/2020 Nick Lane (See Remarks) 4,100 $18.57 $76,137 03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520 03/06/2020 Ramon DE Oliveira Director 12,890 $19.36 $249,520 03/12/2020 Daniel G. Kaye Director 6,000 $14.90 $89,400 03/12/2020 Dave S. Hattem SEVP & Chief Legal Officer 3,000 $13.65 $40,944 03/12/2020 Mark Pearson President and CEO 14,000 $14.17 $198,358 03/09/2020 Mark Pearson President and CEO 12,635 $15.48 $195,563 03/19/2020 Daniel G. Kaye Director 8,000 $10.93 $87,472 03/18/2020 George Stansfield Director 2,500 $10.75 $26,882 03/18/2020 Nick Lane (See Remarks) 4,350 $11.28 $49,068 03/23/2020 George Stansfield Director 2,500 $10.41 $26,023

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #101 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,881,069 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:

PB — last trade: $56.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 11,000 $50.93 $560,250 03/09/2020 Edward Z. Safady Vice Chairman 5,000 $50.00 $250,000 03/09/2020 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 10,000 $50.88 $508,850 03/10/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 39,000 $51.35 $2,002,730 03/10/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $51.24 $15,372 03/10/2020 James A. Bouligny Director 4,000 $50.01 $200,052 03/19/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 377 $48.00 $18,096 03/23/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $43.00 $12,900 03/23/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 5,000 $42.99 $214,950

