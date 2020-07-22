Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DON ETF

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), which makes up 0.53% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,732,500 worth of ERIE, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE:

ERIE — last trade: $206.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Elizabeth A. Vorsheck Director 200 $135.00 $27,000
03/25/2020 Eugene C. Connell Director 275 $139.82 $38,451

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #74 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,845,811 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:

STLD — last trade: $27.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809
02/28/2020 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 5,000 $26.30 $131,500
02/28/2020 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 18,600 $26.12 $485,896
03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100
03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276
03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885
03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

