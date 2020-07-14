Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DON ETF

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), which makes up 0.59% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,004,216 worth of EQH, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQH:

EQH — last trade: $19.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520
03/06/2020 Nick Lane (See Remarks) 4,100 $18.57 $76,137
03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520
03/06/2020 Ramon DE Oliveira Director 12,890 $19.36 $249,520
03/12/2020 Daniel G. Kaye Director 6,000 $14.90 $89,400
03/12/2020 Dave S. Hattem SEVP & Chief Legal Officer 3,000 $13.65 $40,944
03/12/2020 Mark Pearson President and CEO 14,000 $14.17 $198,358
03/09/2020 Mark Pearson President and CEO 12,635 $15.48 $195,563
03/19/2020 Daniel G. Kaye Director 8,000 $10.93 $87,472
03/18/2020 George Stansfield Director 2,500 $10.75 $26,882
03/18/2020 Nick Lane (See Remarks) 4,350 $11.28 $49,068
03/23/2020 George Stansfield Director 2,500 $10.41 $26,023

And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #121 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,852,465 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:

HII — last trade: $169.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Thomas C. Schievelbein Director 4,000 $207.92 $831,665
03/06/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 500 $203.80 $101,900
04/13/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 3,117 $192.77 $600,864
04/15/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 526 $190.00 $99,940
04/21/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 540 $185.00 $99,900

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

