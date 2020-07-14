Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DON ETF

Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), which makes up 0.59% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,004,216 worth of EQH, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EQH:
EQH — last trade: $19.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Nick Lane
|(See Remarks)
|4,100
|$18.57
|$76,137
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Ramon DE Oliveira
|Director
|12,890
|$19.36
|$249,520
|03/12/2020
|Daniel G. Kaye
|Director
|6,000
|$14.90
|$89,400
|03/12/2020
|Dave S. Hattem
|SEVP & Chief Legal Officer
|3,000
|$13.65
|$40,944
|03/12/2020
|Mark Pearson
|President and CEO
|14,000
|$14.17
|$198,358
|03/09/2020
|Mark Pearson
|President and CEO
|12,635
|$15.48
|$195,563
|03/19/2020
|Daniel G. Kaye
|Director
|8,000
|$10.93
|$87,472
|03/18/2020
|George Stansfield
|Director
|2,500
|$10.75
|$26,882
|03/18/2020
|Nick Lane
|(See Remarks)
|4,350
|$11.28
|$49,068
|03/23/2020
|George Stansfield
|Director
|2,500
|$10.41
|$26,023
And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #121 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,852,465 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:
HII — last trade: $169.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Thomas C. Schievelbein
|Director
|4,000
|$207.92
|$831,665
|03/06/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|500
|$203.80
|$101,900
|04/13/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|3,117
|$192.77
|$600,864
|04/15/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|526
|$190.00
|$99,940
|04/21/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|540
|$185.00
|$99,900
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.