Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), which makes up 0.16% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,671,438 worth of ADM, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADM:
ADM — last trade: $40.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Francisco J. Sanchez
|Director
|1,370
|$36.95
|$50,622
|05/12/2020
|Pierre Dufour
|Director
|1,070
|$35.20
|$37,664
