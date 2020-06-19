Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), which makes up 0.16% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,671,438 worth of ADM, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADM:

ADM — last trade: $40.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2020 Francisco J. Sanchez Director 1,370 $36.95 $50,622 05/12/2020 Pierre Dufour Director 1,070 $35.20 $37,664

