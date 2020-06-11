Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,842,541 worth of DOV, making it the #218 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOV:
DOV — last trade: $102.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|1,000
|$110.60
|$110,600
|03/09/2020
|David J. Malinas
|SVP Operations
|500
|$93.35
|$46,675
|03/16/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|500
|$79.00
|$39,500
