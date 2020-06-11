Markets
Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,842,541 worth of DOV, making it the #218 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOV:

DOV — last trade: $102.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 1,000 $110.60 $110,600
03/09/2020 David J. Malinas SVP Operations 500 $93.35 $46,675
03/16/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 500 $79.00 $39,500

