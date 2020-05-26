Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), which makes up 1.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,418,430 worth of JPM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPM:
JPM — last trade: $89.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/15/2020
|Mellody L. Hobson
|Director
|14,600
|$136.39
|$1,991,253
|04/16/2020
|Stephen B. Burke
|Director
|75,000
|$87.99
|$6,598,958
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), the #41 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,994,109 worth of NEE, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEE is detailed in the table below:
NEE — last trade: $233.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|3,000
|$275.50
|$826,500
|03/11/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$243.60
|$243,600
|03/12/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$212.40
|$212,400
|03/13/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|4,000
|$220.00
|$880,000
