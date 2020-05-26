Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DLN ETF

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), which makes up 1.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,418,430 worth of JPM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPM:

JPM — last trade: $89.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/15/2020 Mellody L. Hobson Director 14,600 $136.39 $1,991,253 04/16/2020 Stephen B. Burke Director 75,000 $87.99 $6,598,958

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), the #41 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,994,109 worth of NEE, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEE is detailed in the table below:

NEE — last trade: $233.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2020 David L. Porges Director 3,000 $275.50 $826,500 03/11/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $243.60 $243,600 03/12/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $212.40 $212,400 03/13/2020 David L. Porges Director 4,000 $220.00 $880,000

