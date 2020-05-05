Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DGRO ETF

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,866,929 worth of DRI, making it the #144 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:

DRI — last trade: $70.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/31/2019 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 1,500 $108.74 $163,110 04/23/2020 Matthew R. Broad SVP General Counsel 427 $58.50 $24,980 04/23/2020 Sarah H. King SVP, Chief HR Officer 1,025 $58.50 $59,962 04/23/2020 M. Shan Atkins Director 1,282 $58.50 $74,997 04/23/2020 Richard L. Renninger SVP, Chief Development Officer 2,000 $58.50 $117,000 04/23/2020 Todd Burrowes President, LongHorn Steakhouse 2,564 $58.50 $149,994 04/23/2020 Ricardo Cardenas SVP Chief Financial Officer 2,991 $58.50 $174,974 04/23/2020 Cynthia T. Jamison Director 3,418 $58.50 $199,953 04/23/2020 David C. George EVP & COO 4,273 $58.50 $249,970 04/23/2020 James P. Fogarty Director 4,273 $58.50 $249,970 04/23/2020 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 12,820 $58.50 $749,970 04/23/2020 Timothy J. Wilmott Director 17,094 $58.50 $999,999 04/23/2020 Eugene I. Lee Jr. President and CEO 25,641 $58.50 $1,499,998

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #186 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,837,451 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:

DOV — last trade: $90.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 1,000 $110.60 $110,600 03/09/2020 David J. Malinas SVP Operations 500 $93.35 $46,675 03/16/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 500 $79.00 $39,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.