Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DGRO ETF

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,866,929 worth of DRI, making it the #144 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:
DRI — last trade: $70.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/31/2019
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|1,500
|$108.74
|$163,110
|04/23/2020
|Matthew R. Broad
|SVP General Counsel
|427
|$58.50
|$24,980
|04/23/2020
|Sarah H. King
|SVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,025
|$58.50
|$59,962
|04/23/2020
|M. Shan Atkins
|Director
|1,282
|$58.50
|$74,997
|04/23/2020
|Richard L. Renninger
|SVP, Chief Development Officer
|2,000
|$58.50
|$117,000
|04/23/2020
|Todd Burrowes
|President, LongHorn Steakhouse
|2,564
|$58.50
|$149,994
|04/23/2020
|Ricardo Cardenas
|SVP Chief Financial Officer
|2,991
|$58.50
|$174,974
|04/23/2020
|Cynthia T. Jamison
|Director
|3,418
|$58.50
|$199,953
|04/23/2020
|David C. George
|EVP & COO
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|James P. Fogarty
|Director
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|12,820
|$58.50
|$749,970
|04/23/2020
|Timothy J. Wilmott
|Director
|17,094
|$58.50
|$999,999
|04/23/2020
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|President and CEO
|25,641
|$58.50
|$1,499,998
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #186 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,837,451 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:
DOV — last trade: $90.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|1,000
|$110.60
|$110,600
|03/09/2020
|David J. Malinas
|SVP Operations
|500
|$93.35
|$46,675
|03/16/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|500
|$79.00
|$39,500
