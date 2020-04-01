Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DES ETF

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.41% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,427,502 worth of SPB, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:
SPB — last trade: $36.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2019
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$62.73
|$125,457
|02/13/2020
|Jeremy W. Smeltser
|EVP, CFO
|8,305
|$60.17
|$499,705
|02/13/2020
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|16,709
|$59.84
|$999,947
And Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), the #61 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,279,656 worth of ADC, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADC is detailed in the table below:
ADC — last trade: $61.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2019
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|500
|$72.69
|$36,345
|12/12/2019
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|500
|$69.55
|$34,775
|12/16/2019
|Richard Agree
|Executive Chairman of Board
|22,000
|$68.33
|$1,503,180
|12/17/2019
|William S. Rubenfaer
|Director
|2,000
|$67.92
|$135,840
|12/16/2019
|Craig Erlich
|Director
|273
|$68.36
|$18,662
|03/09/2020
|Simon Leopold
|Director
|1,000
|$72.60
|$72,600
|03/16/2020
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|400
|$61.23
|$24,490
|03/17/2020
|Merrie S. Frankel
|Director
|300
|$57.33
|$17,199
|03/18/2020
|Craig Erlich
|Director
|300
|$49.43
|$14,829
|03/24/2020
|Jerome R. Rossi
|Director
|2,000
|$56.12
|$112,240
