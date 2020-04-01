Insiders Pile Into Holdings of DES ETF

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.41% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,427,502 worth of SPB, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $36.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2019 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 2,000 $62.73 $125,457 02/13/2020 Jeremy W. Smeltser EVP, CFO 8,305 $60.17 $499,705 02/13/2020 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 16,709 $59.84 $999,947

And Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), the #61 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,279,656 worth of ADC, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADC is detailed in the table below:

ADC — last trade: $61.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/09/2019 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 500 $72.69 $36,345 12/12/2019 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 500 $69.55 $34,775 12/16/2019 Richard Agree Executive Chairman of Board 22,000 $68.33 $1,503,180 12/17/2019 William S. Rubenfaer Director 2,000 $67.92 $135,840 12/16/2019 Craig Erlich Director 273 $68.36 $18,662 03/09/2020 Simon Leopold Director 1,000 $72.60 $72,600 03/16/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 400 $61.23 $24,490 03/17/2020 Merrie S. Frankel Director 300 $57.33 $17,199 03/18/2020 Craig Erlich Director 300 $49.43 $14,829 03/24/2020 Jerome R. Rossi Director 2,000 $56.12 $112,240

