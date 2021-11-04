Insiders Pile Into Holdings of BIZD ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 9.28% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 13 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $47,584,449 worth of FSK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2021 Richard I. Goldstein Director 1,000 $22.64 $22,644
08/11/2021 Barbara Adams Director 3,214 $22.74 $73,077
08/12/2021 Brian R. Ford Director 1,731 $22.72 $39,328
08/11/2021 Osagie O. Imasogie Director 39,825 $22.74 $905,457
08/13/2021 Todd C. Builione Director 5,000 $23.11 $115,550
08/12/2021 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $22.73 $113,650
08/17/2021 Michael C. Forman Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $22.98 $229,834
08/17/2021 Richard I. Goldstein Director 1,237 $22.98 $28,420
08/16/2021 Stephen Sypherd VP & Secretary 2,500 $22.99 $57,475
08/18/2021 James H. Kropp Director 1,000 $22.78 $22,781
08/18/2021 William Balke Goebel Chief Accounting Officer 1,100 $22.92 $25,212
08/26/2021 Brian Gerson Co-President 5,000 $22.95 $114,766
09/01/2021 Jerel A. Hopkins Director 840 $23.15 $19,445
08/30/2021 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,250 $22.95 $28,682

And New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), the #10 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,852,190 worth of NMFC, which represents approximately 3.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC is detailed in the table below:

NMFC — last trade: $13.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2021 David Ogens Director 2,700 $13.47 $36,361
09/16/2021 Rome G. Arnold III Director 15,000 $13.15 $197,194

    Most Popular