Insiders Pile Into Holdings of BIZD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 9.28% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 13 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $47,584,449 worth of FSK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $21.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2021
|Richard I. Goldstein
|Director
|1,000
|$22.64
|$22,644
|08/11/2021
|Barbara Adams
|Director
|3,214
|$22.74
|$73,077
|08/12/2021
|Brian R. Ford
|Director
|1,731
|$22.72
|$39,328
|08/11/2021
|Osagie O. Imasogie
|Director
|39,825
|$22.74
|$905,457
|08/13/2021
|Todd C. Builione
|Director
|5,000
|$23.11
|$115,550
|08/12/2021
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President and CIO
|5,000
|$22.73
|$113,650
|08/17/2021
|Michael C. Forman
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$22.98
|$229,834
|08/17/2021
|Richard I. Goldstein
|Director
|1,237
|$22.98
|$28,420
|08/16/2021
|Stephen Sypherd
|VP & Secretary
|2,500
|$22.99
|$57,475
|08/18/2021
|James H. Kropp
|Director
|1,000
|$22.78
|$22,781
|08/18/2021
|William Balke Goebel
|Chief Accounting Officer
|1,100
|$22.92
|$25,212
|08/26/2021
|Brian Gerson
|Co-President
|5,000
|$22.95
|$114,766
|09/01/2021
|Jerel A. Hopkins
|Director
|840
|$23.15
|$19,445
|08/30/2021
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Director
|1,250
|$22.95
|$28,682
And New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), the #10 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,852,190 worth of NMFC, which represents approximately 3.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC is detailed in the table below:
NMFC — last trade: $13.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|David Ogens
|Director
|2,700
|$13.47
|$36,361
|09/16/2021
|Rome G. Arnold III
|Director
|15,000
|$13.15
|$197,194
