Insiders Pile Into Holdings of ALTY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 24.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 4.01% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $927,062 worth of ARCC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $19.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2020 Joshua M. Bloomstein General Counsel, VP & Sec. 5,000 $13.78 $68,890 10/28/2020 R. Kipp Deveer Chief Executive Officer 75,000 $13.98 $1,048,500

