Insiders Pile Into Holdings of ALTY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 24.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 4.01% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $927,062 worth of ARCC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $19.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2020
|Joshua M. Bloomstein
|General Counsel, VP & Sec.
|5,000
|$13.78
|$68,890
|10/28/2020
|R. Kipp Deveer
|Chief Executive Officer
|75,000
|$13.98
|$1,048,500
