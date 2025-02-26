Insiders Pile Into Holdings of FTXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shows an impressive 23.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), which makes up 2.11% of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $327,212 worth of CRL, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRL:
CRL — last trade: $167.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/20/2025
|Birgit Girshick
|Corporate Executive VP & COO
|1,514
|$164.63
|$249,250
|02/20/2025
|James C. Foster
|Chairman, President and CEO
|6,075
|$165.01
|$1,002,436
