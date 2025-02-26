Insiders Pile Into Holdings of FTXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) shows an impressive 23.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), which makes up 2.11% of the First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $327,212 worth of CRL, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRL:

CRL — last trade: $167.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/20/2025 Birgit Girshick Corporate Executive VP & COO 1,514 $164.63 $249,250 02/20/2025 James C. Foster Chairman, President and CEO 6,075 $165.01 $1,002,436

