OPCH

Insiders Pile Into Holdings of FHLC ETF

November 12, 2025 — 09:50 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 20.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), which makes up 0.07% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,929,246 worth of OPCH, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH:

OPCH — last trade: $28.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/20/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 36,000 $27.15 $977,278
08/21/2025 Timothy P. Sullivan Director 20,000 $27.51 $550,200
08/21/2025 David W. Golding Director 1,000 $27.62 $27,625
08/20/2025 R. Carter Pate Director 750 $27.19 $20,391
09/09/2025 Norman L. Wright Director 3,411 $29.31 $99,976
11/03/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 38,000 $25.98 $987,392

And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR), the #137 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,019,646 worth of ITGR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITGR is detailed in the table below:

ITGR — last trade: $69.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2025 Payman Khales President & CEO 3,127 $64.94 $203,067
11/07/2025 Diron Smith EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,116 $67.19 $74,967
11/06/2025 Cheryl C. Capps Director 1,600 $66.70 $106,720

