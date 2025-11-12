Insiders Pile Into Holdings of FHLC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 20.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), which makes up 0.07% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,929,246 worth of OPCH, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH:
OPCH — last trade: $28.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|36,000
|$27.15
|$977,278
|08/21/2025
|Timothy P. Sullivan
|Director
|20,000
|$27.51
|$550,200
|08/21/2025
|David W. Golding
|Director
|1,000
|$27.62
|$27,625
|08/20/2025
|R. Carter Pate
|Director
|750
|$27.19
|$20,391
|09/09/2025
|Norman L. Wright
|Director
|3,411
|$29.31
|$99,976
|11/03/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|38,000
|$25.98
|$987,392
And Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR), the #137 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,019,646 worth of ITGR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITGR is detailed in the table below:
ITGR — last trade: $69.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2025
|Payman Khales
|President & CEO
|3,127
|$64.94
|$203,067
|11/07/2025
|Diron Smith
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,116
|$67.19
|$74,967
|11/06/2025
|Cheryl C. Capps
|Director
|1,600
|$66.70
|$106,720
