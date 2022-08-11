Insiders of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$746k worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock rose 3.5% last week, insiders who sold US$746k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$218, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WD-40

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Clampitt, for US$746k worth of shares, at about US$218 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$188). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Richard Clampitt was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WDFC Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insiders At WD-40 Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that WD-40 insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Eric Etchart spent US$89k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does WD-40 Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.0% of WD-40 shares, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WD-40 Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in WD-40, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for WD-40 that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

