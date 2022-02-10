Insiders of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$6.8m worth of stock at a high price

Even though Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock gained 3.6% last week, insiders who sold US$6.8m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$53.86, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Twitter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Michael Montano, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$52.77 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$37.83. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Twitter insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TWTR Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insiders at Twitter Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Twitter shares. In total, Chief Accounting Officer Robert Kaiden sold US$208k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Twitter

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Twitter insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$760m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Twitter Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Twitter has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

