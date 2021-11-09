Insiders of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) reaped rewards after their US$1.3m investment jumped another US$2.8m

Last week, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 12% last week, resulting in a US$41m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.3m is now worth US$4.1m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PLx Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Michael Valentino made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$3.79 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$13.79), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months PLx Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$4.38 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PLXP Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of PLx Pharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.1% of PLx Pharma shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PLx Pharma Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no PLx Pharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in PLx Pharma and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PLx Pharma. At Simply Wall St, we've found that PLx Pharma has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

