Insiders of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) must have made a tidy sum after selling stock currently worth US$112 at US$179

Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) stock rose 4.2% last week, but insiders who sold US$449k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$179, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Piper Sandler Companies

The MD, General Counsel & Secretary, John Geelan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$449k worth of shares at a price of US$181 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$112. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. John Geelan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PIPR Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Does Piper Sandler Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares, worth about US$77m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Piper Sandler Companies Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Piper Sandler Companies insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Piper Sandler Companies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

