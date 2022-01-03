Insiders of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) received good value on their investment after their US$729k purchase jumped US$170k in value

Insiders who bought Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$96m as a result of the stock's 11% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$729k purchase is now worth US$899k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Par Pacific Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President William Pate bought US$464k worth of shares at a price of US$13.46 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.49. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 54.50k shares worth US$729k. On the other hand they divested 28.00k shares, for US$447k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Par Pacific Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PARR Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

Insiders at Par Pacific Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Par Pacific Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$729k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Par Pacific Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.1% of Par Pacific Holdings shares, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Par Pacific Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Par Pacific Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Par Pacific Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

