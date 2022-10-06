Insiders of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) reaped rewards after their US$2.2m investment jumped another US$616k

Insiders who bought Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$85m as a result of the stock's 11% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$2.2m purchase is now worth US$2.8m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercer International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Peter Kellogg for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$10.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$13.49), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Peter Kellogg bought 211.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$10.57. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:MERC Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insiders At Mercer International Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Mercer International shares. In total, insiders sold US$366k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Mercer International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mercer International insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$85m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Mercer International Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Mercer International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mercer International. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Mercer International (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

