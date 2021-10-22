Insiders of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reaped rewards after their US$6.4m investment jumped another US$7.0m

Last week, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 4.9% last week, resulting in a US$149m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$6.4m purchase is now worth US$13m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Live Oak Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO James Mahan bought US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$34.90 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$73.24. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 182.08k shares worth US$6.4m. On the other hand they divested 108.63k shares, for US$6.3m. In total, Live Oak Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Live Oak Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Live Oak Bancshares. In that time, insiders dumped US$5.5m worth of shares. Meanwhile Chief Financial Officer William Losch bought US$200k worth. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does Live Oak Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Live Oak Bancshares insiders own about US$810m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Live Oak Bancshares Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Live Oak Bancshares, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Live Oak Bancshares. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Live Oak Bancshares (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

