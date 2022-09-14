Insiders of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$3.1m worth of stock at a high price

Even though Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) stock gained 20% last week, insiders who sold US$3.1m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$5.89, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landos Biopharma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the , Josep Bassaganya-Riera, for US$668k worth of shares, at about US$6.65 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.03. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Josep Bassaganya-Riera was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera ditched 521.72k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.89. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:LABP Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

I will like Landos Biopharma better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Landos Biopharma

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Landos Biopharma insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$7.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Landos Biopharma Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Landos Biopharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Landos Biopharma in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Landos Biopharma. Be aware that Landos Biopharma is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

But note: Landos Biopharma may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.