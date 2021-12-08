Insiders of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) must have made a tidy sum after selling stock currently worth US$151 at US$185

Even though Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) stock gained 3.2% last week, insiders who sold US$299k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$185, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lancaster Colony Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Supply Chain Officer of T. Marzetti Company, David Nagle, for US$299k worth of shares, at about US$185 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$151. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Nagle.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LANC Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of Lancaster Colony

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lancaster Colony insiders own 27% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lancaster Colony Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Lancaster Colony insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lancaster Colony, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

