Insiders of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$760k worth of stock at a high price

Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) stock rose 5.9% last week, but insiders who sold US$760k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$77.72, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Korn Ferry Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Gary Burnison, sold US$760k worth of shares at a price of US$78.19 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$50.82. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Gary Burnison was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:KFY Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Does Korn Ferry Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.6% of Korn Ferry shares, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Korn Ferry Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Korn Ferry insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Korn Ferry and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

