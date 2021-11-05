Insiders of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$3.8m worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 23% last week, insiders who sold US$3.8m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$214, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kinsale Capital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, James Ritchie, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$242 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$203). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$687k for 4.00k shares. But they sold 17.79k shares for US$3.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Kinsale Capital Group than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:KNSL Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insiders at Kinsale Capital Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Kinsale Capital Group shares. Specifically, President Michael Kehoe ditched US$685k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Kinsale Capital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kinsale Capital Group insiders own about US$260m worth of shares (which is 5.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kinsale Capital Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Kinsale Capital Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Kinsale Capital Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kinsale Capital Group. For example - Kinsale Capital Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

