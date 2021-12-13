Insiders of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$1.1m worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) stock rose 6.1% last week, insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$90.27, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the COO, President, Jasper Sanfilippo, sold US$493k worth of shares at a price of US$91.13 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$88.13. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JBSS Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. John B. Sanfilippo & Son insiders own about US$119m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The John B. Sanfilippo & Son Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of John B. Sanfilippo & Son insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing John B. Sanfilippo & Son. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for John B. Sanfilippo & Son you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

