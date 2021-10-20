Insiders of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) forfeit last week's 11% gains after selling stock earlier this year

While Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 11%, insiders can't say the same having sold stock over the past year. Had they waited, they might have been able to sell their stock at much higher prices and thereby received a better value on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intra-Cellular Therapies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP of Finance, Lawrence Hineline, sold US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$25.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$41.82, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Lawrence Hineline's stake.

Insiders in Intra-Cellular Therapies didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Intra-Cellular Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$102m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intra-Cellular Therapies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Intra-Cellular Therapies shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Intra-Cellular Therapies insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Intra-Cellular Therapies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

