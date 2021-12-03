Insiders of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$9.5m investment now stands at US$9.7m

Insiders who bought INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 10% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$9.5m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$9.7m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

INNOVATE Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Avram Glazer for US$8.2m worth of shares, at about US$3.80 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.86 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the INNOVATE insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.52m shares for US$9.5m. But they sold 26.84k shares for US$96k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by INNOVATE insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:VATE Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. INNOVATE insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about US$117m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At INNOVATE Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no INNOVATE insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like INNOVATE insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing INNOVATE. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of INNOVATE.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

