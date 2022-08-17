Insiders of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$564k worth of stock at a high price

GXO Logistics, Inc.'s (NYSE:GXO) stock rose 4.8% last week, but insiders who sold US$564k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$80.00, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GXO Logistics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Gena Ashe, for US$282k worth of shares, at about US$80.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$49.34). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Gena Ashe.

Gena Ashe divested 7.05k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$80.00. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GXO Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Does GXO Logistics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of GXO Logistics shares, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GXO Logistics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of GXO Logistics insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that GXO Logistics has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

