Insiders of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$12m worth of stock at a high price

First Horizon Corporation's (NYSE:FHN) stock rose 4.3% last week, but insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$18.55, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Horizon

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Roger Taylor, for US$5.6m worth of shares, at about US$18.77 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$16.37. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year First Horizon insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FHN Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does First Horizon Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that First Horizon insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$127m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Horizon Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no First Horizon insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of First Horizon, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for First Horizon (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.