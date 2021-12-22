Insiders of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$12m worth of stock at a high price

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FATE) stock rose 26% last week, but insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$114, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fate Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, J. Wolchko, for US$8.1m worth of shares, at about US$118 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$63.30). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Fate Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:FATE Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares, worth about US$76m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fate Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Fate Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Fate Therapeutics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fate Therapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fate Therapeutics you should be aware of.

Of course Fate Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.